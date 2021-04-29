IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $34,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $12,469,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,357,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

