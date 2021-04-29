IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Splunk were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.54.

SPLK opened at $128.13 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $125.70 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day moving average is $167.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

