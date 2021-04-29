IBM Retirement Fund Sells 298 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $99.04 and a twelve month high of $192.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

