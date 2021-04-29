iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICAD. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. iCAD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of ICAD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,207. The firm has a market cap of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.30. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 30,715 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

