ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

ICLR traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $216.13. 604,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,828. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $145.11 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day moving average is $197.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.10.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

