Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 894.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 208,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $862.16 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $595.49 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $859.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $875.67.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $941.27.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.