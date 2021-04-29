Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

ES stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

