Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,693 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $334.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $337.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

