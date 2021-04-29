IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $225.44, but opened at $237.04. IDEX shares last traded at $225.49, with a volume of 1,075 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.71.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

