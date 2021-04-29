IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $225.44, but opened at $237.04. IDEX shares last traded at $225.49, with a volume of 1,075 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.
About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
