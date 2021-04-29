IDOX (LON:IDOX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the stock.

LON:IDOX opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00. IDOX has a 1-year low of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15.

Get IDOX alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.