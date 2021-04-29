IES (IESC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. IES has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435 over the last three months. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

