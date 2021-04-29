IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$42.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.17.

IGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$42.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.61 and a 52 week high of C$43.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0300001 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit