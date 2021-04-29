IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$42.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.17.

IGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$42.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$26.61 and a 52 week high of C$43.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.35.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0300001 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

