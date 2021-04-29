Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW opened at $230.00 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.92 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

