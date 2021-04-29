Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.92 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

