Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.00.

ILMN opened at $405.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Net Income

Earnings History and Estimates for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit