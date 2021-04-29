Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.08.

TSE:IMO opened at C$33.24 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$33.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

