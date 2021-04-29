Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.08.
TSE:IMO opened at C$33.24 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$33.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
