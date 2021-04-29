Independent Investors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $152.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $153.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

