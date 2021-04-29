Indra Sistemas’ (ISMAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Indra Sistemas in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS ISMAY opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.29. Indra Sistemas has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defense and telecom & media sectors.

