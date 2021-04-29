Insider Buying: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Purchases $300,001.92 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 83,204 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,726,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

