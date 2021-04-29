Insider Selling: Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Major Shareholder Sells 227,615 Shares of Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eargo alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02.

On Friday, April 16th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $12,802.65.

Shares of EAR stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eargo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

EAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.