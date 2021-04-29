Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trevor Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $114.73 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.05.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.