Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $4,021,000.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S. Macgregor Jr. Read also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 48,598 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $2,171,844.62.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,056,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,974,000 after purchasing an additional 305,223 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,059,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 86,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

