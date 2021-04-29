Insider Selling: Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Insider Sells 15,234 Shares of Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTIS traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $78.69. 82,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,844. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

