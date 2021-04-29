Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,962 shares of company stock worth $4,606,306. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insmed by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

