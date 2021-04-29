Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the March 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,419 shares of company stock worth $3,771,275. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit