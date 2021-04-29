Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the March 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Inspired Entertainment news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,419 shares of company stock worth $3,771,275. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $191.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.