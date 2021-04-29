Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.61. 5,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

