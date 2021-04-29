International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $2.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $12.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.24. 4,329,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,480,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $124.84. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

