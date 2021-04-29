International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $144.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

