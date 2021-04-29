International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of International Land Alliance stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. 94,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33. International Land Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

In other news, CFO Jason Sunstein bought 20,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,783.38. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 161,950 shares of company stock valued at $211,488.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

