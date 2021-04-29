Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $85.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

