Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

UBS Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intertek Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $85.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit