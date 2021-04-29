Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Intuit by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $415.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.93 and a 200-day moving average of $375.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.30 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

