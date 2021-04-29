Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period.

NYSE:VBF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.53. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

