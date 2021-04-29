Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.