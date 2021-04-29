Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the March 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PRFZ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.40. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.09. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $90.61 and a 52 week high of $186.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.