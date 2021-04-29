Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.64. 293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

