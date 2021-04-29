Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40.

