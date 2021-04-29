Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHO. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

PHO stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

