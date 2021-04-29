Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ISBC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

ISBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

