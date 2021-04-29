Investors Buy High Volume of Everi Call Options (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,299 call options on the company. This is an increase of 738% compared to the average volume of 632 call options.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. Everi has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,752,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $8,344,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $6,962,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 605.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 359,682 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.