Investors Buy Large Volume of Patterson Companies Call Options (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,585 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the typical volume of 230 call options.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

