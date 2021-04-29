Investors Purchase Large Volume of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Call Options (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,301% compared to the average daily volume of 509 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

