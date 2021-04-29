Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.90.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS opened at $43.56 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

