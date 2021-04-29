Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

