Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).
Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
