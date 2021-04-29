Iowa First Bancshares Corp. Announces Variable Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOFB opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.16. Iowa First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.10.

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

