IRISnet Reaches Market Capitalization of $146.28 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $146.28 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00066876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00278654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.68 or 0.01111596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00717440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,435.20 or 0.99714393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,015,252,501 coins and its circulating supply is 986,064,147 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

