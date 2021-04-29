iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 8.0% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 250,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,369,133. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

