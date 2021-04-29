iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 79.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

