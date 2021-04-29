iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.23. Approximately 3,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.