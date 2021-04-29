iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.65. 8,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,915. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.