iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.2% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

SCZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.19. 35,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,972. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $75.79.

